Wednesday July 06, 2022
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner appears with Davin Booker, Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's party

Kendall Jenner puts on a leggy display in white micro mini skirt and tube top

By Web Desk
July 07, 2022
Supermodel Kendall Jenner rubbed shoulders with the likes of rappers Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July star-studded bash in the Hamptons.

Kendall's beau Davin Booker, Kylie's children daddy Travis Scott were also spotted enjoying the party which was held at Rubin's $50 million Hamptons estate on Sunday.

The 26-year-old model put on a leggy display in white micro mini skirt and tube top, which had an all-white dress code. She wore her lustrous, dark tresses down, styled in a center part. The fashionista flaunted an electric blue manicure and looked gorgeous in a face full of glowy makeup.

Kylie Jenner's sister added a fashionable white bag that she slung over her shoulder at the lavish party. She accessorized with a dainty cross necklace and wore her brunette tresses in a straight style, cascading down her back.

Canadian superstar Drake took to Instagram Tuesday to share adorable photo. Michael Rubin also posted a series of photos from the party on his social media account.