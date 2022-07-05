Kate Middleton turns photographer for Camilla’s Country Life cover

Kate Middleton recently flaunted her photography skills when she turned into a photographer for the future queen Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall landed on Country Life magazine cover.
The duchess, who is about to turn 75 on July 17, had her daughter-in-law take her pictures as she starred on the cover of the July edition of the publication.
Camille looked absolutely stunning in the photo as she was captured at her country retreat in Lacock - Ray Mill House.
The duchess donned a bright smile as she looked relaxed in a blue and white floral dress and cardigan with minimal jewellery for the cover photo.
Meanwhile, Camilla was captured walking through forget-me-nots in the garden in another portrait taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate is an amateur photographer who often unveils her pictures on the occasion of her kids’ birthdays. She is also a patron of the Royal Photographic Society.
