Jon Stewart mocks US Supreme Court’s ruling, calling it ‘the Fox News of justice’

Jon Stewart has recently ridiculed US Supreme Court for its ruling to overturn Roe v Wade in his podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.



On Thursday, Stewart argued, “It would’ve been one thing if the justices sat in the confirmation hearings and said, ‘My entire ideological bearing is that life begins at conception and that abortion should be made legal.’”

He continued, “And at the very least, you would respect their honesty and integrity, but this makes the Court a cynical pursuit.”

Looking at this entire judiciary process, Stewart compared the US Court to the Fox News.

“In my mind, the idea that this was based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education; the Supreme Court is now the Fox News of justice in my mind,” he remarked.

Adding to this, comedian pointed out, “It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘we’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society.”

Stewart explained that US Court could not control guns but they could regulate the women’s reproductive health.

“States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate uteruses, you know?” he commented.