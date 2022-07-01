Tessa Thompson discusses her Marvel sequel ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in latest interview

Tessa Thompson recently made an interesting revelation about her character in her upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

As the release of the much-awaited Marvel sequel inches closer, the cast of the film is sharing their experience of working with the characters on set.



Amid all, Tessa in a recent interview opened up about her character Valkyrie and how her growth was taken care of in this instalment of the franchise.

While talking to Yahoo Entertainment, via ComicBook, Thompson revealed that Valkyrie's sexuality will be a major plot point in the film.

She shared, "It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this, where you don't, frankly, have a lot of room for the storyline," referring to the short runtime of the film.

She added, "So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to. I hope that she's a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity."

However, Thompson disclosed that Valkyrie might not end up with a romantic match which according to her is not the point of the plot at all.

She explained, "But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn't mean she's not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense."

As for romance in the film, Valkyrie is not the only one being wrapped in pink shades as Chris Hemsworth's Thor is all set to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster in the film. Though Foster has some surprises of her own as she now appears in Thor's life wielding his hammer, Mjolnir.



