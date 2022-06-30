Nina Dobrev discloses how Vampire Diaries role triggers ‘awkward relationship drama’

Nina Dobrev recently admitted that her role on The Vampire Diaries led to her break-up with ex-boyfriend.



According to US Weekly, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star revealed that she was cast for the role and her then-boyfriend didn’t, which later sparked “major relationship drama” for her at that time.

“They were gonna choose him for the role of Damon Salvatore,” said the 33-year-old on Wednesday’s episode XOXO podcast.

“They ended up not choosing him, but I got cast. And then it got awkward,” she remarked.

The Flatliners actress disclosed that before long, she landed the role in the hit series, they both called off their relationship.

“We broke up,” declared the star.

To note, Nina is currently in a relationship with professional snowboarder Shaun White and last month, they made a stylish appearance at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.