Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spotted enjoying romantic outing in LA amid split rumours

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen flirting in LA amid split rumours.

The 26-year-old supermodel and NBA star, 25, appeared to have rekindled as they flirted and exchanged a laugh at the celebrity hotspot.



At one point, the Booker looked smitten as he leaned in to Jenner's ear and whispered something that made her giggle.



The two were all smiles and apparently squashing their breakup rumours.

The chemistry between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker was palpable to onlookers as Kim's sister gazed at him with a coy smile across her face.

During their exchange, the fashionista playfully stuck her tongue out at Booker and inched closer and closer to him as they spoke on a beachfront balcony.



Kendall Jenner looked smashing as she wore an open blue and white striped shirt over a tiny grey crop top. The model completed her look with a pair of sweatpants and parts of her glossy brown hair partially clipped back as the rest of her locks cascaded over one of her shoulders. Meanwhile, Booker cut a casual figure in a pair of black sunglasses and oversized white tee.