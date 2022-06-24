‘Titanic’ remastered version to return to theatres next year

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer mega hit movie Titanic’s updated version will be back on the big screens in February 2023.

The James Cameron directorial return will mark the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster movie after 3 decades of its original release as per Deadline.

The 1997 romance drama’s remastered version will hit the silver screens with 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate.

The announcement was made by Cameron’s producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment, Jon Landau, at Disney’s CineEurope event in Barcelona.

Landau even teased a short glimpse of the 3D interpretation of one of the Hollywood’s highest-grossing films during the event on Wednesday.

The movie, which also starred Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart in pivotal roles, garnered 14 Academy Award nominations and won 11 in 1998.







