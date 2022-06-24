Meghan Markle thanks US mothers after Robb School shooting: 'As a mom'

Meghan Markle has penned a tribute to Texas moms who lost their children in Ulvade shooting.

In a humble letter to 'Moms Demand Action', the Duchess of Sussex thanked all those fearless warriors who are working towards the safety of the families of Robb School children.

"Good Afternoon Ladies!" began Meghan in the letter for CEO Shannon Watts. "To each of you and your fearless leader Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe."

"Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energised in knowing that the work you're doing is vital and so deeply appreciated.

"As a mom, and a friend, thank you so much!"

Watts later shared the message on Twitter: "Moms Demand Action volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note — and snacks! — from the Duchess of Sussex today."



Meghan also visited the memorial service of 19 children who lost their loves in the reckless school shooting.

Royal critic Daniela Elser earlier commented on the situation in news.com.au.

She wrote: “Let me say, I have no doubt that her heart is hurting, like millions of other people in the US and around the world, at the thought of such unspeakable loss.

“What is not up for debate is how genuine, or how strong, her feelings here might be - not in the least.

“But what is deeply problematic is that this trip looks horribly like an attempt to co-opt an unimaginable tragedy for her own PR gain.