Johnny Depp's lost bliss returning to him

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is reviving his career after winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard as his lost bliss is returning to him.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is hitting the road after emerging victorious, will be performing across Europe. Depp will be joined by rock legends Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen for the dates.
The news was confirmed by the group’s official Instagram page, with a poster announcing the upcoming concerts, which reads: ‘The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023!
They added: ‘Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00am CET. Keep an eye out for more to come…’
So far, the only dates announced are in Germany and Luxembourg, with fans flooding the comments section below, begging for more venues to be added.
The Hollywood Vampires were due to embark on a tour last year but were forced to pull out over the pandemic.
Johnny Depp, who has spent the last few weeks on stage with Jeff Beck, will be joined by his band mates on dates.
