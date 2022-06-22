Kate Middleton ‘knows’ William ‘misses’ Prince Harry ‘deeply’, reveals friend

file footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly aware of her husband Prince William’s ‘love’ for his brother Prince Harry, with who he remains in a royal rift with.

As per a source quoted by Closer magazine, Kate was hopeful that Harry would reach out and wish William on his milestone 40th birthday on Tuesday, June 21.

She is even thought to have ‘quietly’ sent a message to the Sussex camp that Prince Harry wishing Prince William would be ‘the best birthday gift ever’ for him.

The insider also revealed that despite the ongoing rift between the brother, Kate is hopeful of a positive change.

The source said: “For all of Harry’s faults and mistakes, he’s still the same person deep down and she knows that William loves and misses him deeply.”

“Kate’s quietly urging Harry to find it in his heart to try to patch things up one-on-one. It’s going to take time, but it would go such a long way if Harry would reach out on William’s milestone birthday,” the insider concluded.



