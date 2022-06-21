Prince William ‘not afraid to speak out’ unlike the Queen: Royal source

file footage

Prince William is set to usher in a new era for the British monarchy as per reports, with a royal source claiming that he is ‘not afraid to speak out’ unlike the Queen, who has ruled by the mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’.



A close royal source told The Daily Mail recently that Prince William is reportedly planning to make some big changes to the monarchy, and has already been successful in some ways; he was able to cut out his uncle Prince Andrew from the Order of the Garter ceremony.

Talking about William’s tendency to speak out, a source said: “Look at the way the Prince of Wales was ridiculed for some of the things he said about climate change, but is now seen as ahead of his time.”

“The lesson he has taken from his father is to be careful how you pursue these issues. But he's also learnt from the Prince of Wales that there are things he holds dear that will require the same kind of courage from him,” the insider added.

The source continued: “If he thinks something is right, then he believes he has a responsibility to speak out because of the privilege that comes with his role. He will be careful and he doesn't like courting controversy, but he is also not afraid in taking risks.”