Harry Styles, Adele ‘turned down’ Queen’s request to perform at Jubilee

British singing sensations Harry Styles and Adele reportedly snubbed highly-coveted royal invites from the Buckingham Palace to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert earlier this month, as per Express UK.

As per sources, both Adele and Harry Styles were asked to be a part of the Platinum Party at the Palace concert as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, but turned down the prestigious opportunity.

Artists who performed at the Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace included Queen, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, and Duran Duran among others.

Talking about Adele snubbing the royals despite being awarded an MBE for her services to music in 2013, the insider told The Daily Mail: “They were told she couldn’t do it. Scheduling issues, or something like that, were given as an excuse. It caused a lot of surprise, particularly as she was awarded an MBE.”

“After all, how many chances will there be to perform in front of Buckingham Palace for the Queen?" the source continued.

The same source also shared that Harry Styles was also “asked” but did not share any further details about his team’s response.

However, a source close to Styles told Express UK earlier that “he has been busy on his tour as well as promoting his new album.”



