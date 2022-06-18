Georgina Rodriguez showers love over Cristiano Jr on his birthday: see post

Georgina Rodriguez left social media swooning with her adorable birthday post for her beau Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano Jr’s as he turned 12 years old on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, the model unveiled never-before-seen pictures of the Manchester United star styling his son’s hair.
She also added ten other pictures of the family enjoying their best time as they flew off to the Spanish island for a lavish getaway.
"Wishing you a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments,” she captioned the post.
"Your mum, dad and siblings will continue walking, skiing, flying, swimming, sailing, dreaming, creating and enjoying life with your hand in hand,” Rodriguez continued.
"We are so proud of the great little man you are becoming,” she added. "We love you infinity."
Tyler Sanders’ agent Pedro Tapia said, 'He was a talented actor with a bright future'
Selena Gomez talks about being objectified at a young age in her career as a singer
Adele and Harry Styles did not perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace, held on June 4
Prince William knows only Harry understands his pains aside from Kate Middleton
Amber Heard need of support she 'clearly craves' says expert
Prince William will turn 40 on June 21, 2022