Georgina Rodriguez showers love over Cristiano Jr on his birthday: see post

Georgina Rodriguez left social media swooning with her adorable birthday post for her beau Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano Jr’s as he turned 12 years old on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the model unveiled never-before-seen pictures of the Manchester United star styling his son’s hair.

She also added ten other pictures of the family enjoying their best time as they flew off to the Spanish island for a lavish getaway.

"Wishing you a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments,” she captioned the post.

"Your mum, dad and siblings will continue walking, skiing, flying, swimming, sailing, dreaming, creating and enjoying life with your hand in hand,” Rodriguez continued.

"We are so proud of the great little man you are becoming,” she added. "We love you infinity."