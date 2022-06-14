Lilibet meeting forced Queen Elizabeth to break royal tradition?

British Queen Elizabeth II reportedly broke a royal tradition during her meeting with great-granddaughter Lilibet.



Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their daughter Lilibet to the Queen during her platinum jubilee celebrations on June 2.

The royal couple’s son Archie was also present in the meeting at Windsor Castle after Trooping the Colour.

It is a royal a tradition to be photographed with the monarch when you are a grandchild or a great-grandchild, according to royal author Christopher Andersen.

Archie was also pictured with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when he was two days old.

Meghan and Harry also wanted photos of the Queen and Lilibet, but the royal aides were adamant that this could not happen.

Andersen thinks that the royal couple may have had trouble accepting this decision because it broke royal tradition.