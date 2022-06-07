Johnny Depp receives portrait of himself from a lover, thanks fans for support: Video

Johnny Depp has admitted that his fans played a major role in his victory as he sent a message of thanks to all of his admirers after receiving a stunning portrait of himself from his lover.

Depp has been receiving huge praise from fans on his UK tour over the last couple of weeks following his win in highly publicised defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor joined Jeff Beck over the weekend, they performed in Manchester. And before the gig, the Pirates of The Caribbean star made the time to meet up with a fan who had painted a portrait of him.



In a video posted on Twitter, artist Scott Greenwood was seen presenting the piece to Depp and the actor took the opportunity to thank fans for their unwavering support during the court case, which he ended up winning.

He said: "Nothing would have been possible without you. Thank you and bless you all." Depp was then seen giving Scott a hug and signing some prints of the piece.

Sharing the video to his account, Scott wrote: "WE GOT MY VIRAL PAINTING TO JOHNNY DEPP!! Thank you so much! I couldn’t have done it without you All!!". During the concert, fans were seen chanting 'innocent' at Depp.