Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' love for Bollywood: Watch

Nick Jonas has mentioned that he learnt dance moves from his wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has recently revealed his love for Bollywood music and how his wife Priyanka Chopra taught him popular hook steps from Indian songs.



The Jealous hit-maker, who appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show recently, showed his favourite signature Bollywood dance move to the host and added that he “finds them easiest to do”.

“My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too,” shared Jonas.

He further quipped, “I can perform step whether sitting or standing and it works because people believe I know what I am doing,”

The Quantico star then re-shared the video on her Instagram story and remarked, “Oh he knows…” along with a laughter and a heart-eye emoticon in a caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jonas is currently co-judging new dance show Dancing With Myself with Shakira.