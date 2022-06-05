After Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif contract COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest actor to have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.
It has been reported that the Raees actor, who recently announced his upcoming new film Jawan, has been following post-COVID protocols.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif had also contracted the novel virus. According to sources, the Dhoom 3 actress also skipped IIFA 2022 ceremony in Abu Dhabi, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor (male) award for Sardar Udham.
More details about Shah Rukh and Katrina are awaited.
Meanwhile, BMC has asked the city to be on alert after an alarming spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus.
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, BMC has further requested the studios to not organize parties in studios.
On Saturday, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines after confirming the news of testing positive for Covid-19.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was supposed to perform at the IIFA 2022 ceremony but had to skip the event.
Duchess Camilla reportedly voted for Rose Ayling-Ellis on 'Strictly Come Dancing'
Meghan Markle is attracting criticism for wanting to return to the UK after ‘ditching’ royal duties
Prince William shared an adorable moment with his eldest son, Prince George, at Saturday’s Platinum Party
Fans surprised by Queen Elizabeth’s handbag essential during teatime with Paddington Bear
Meghan Markle swipes at the royal family disliked by the Americans
Piers Morgan talks about Meghan Markle in scathing Twitter post