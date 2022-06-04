Kim Kardashian angers fans with her bizarre statement

Kim Kardashian is being mocked by her millions of followers and fans for her bizarre statement that she would try anything to look younger, and can even eat “***p” if that made her look younger.



The American TV personality and socialite, in an interview with The New York Times, said: “If you told me that I literally had to eat ***p every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” adding that she would try anything to look pretty.



Pete Davidson's sweetheart's bizarre statement has left most feeling nauseated and created a buzz online, with some dismissed it as “yet another silly remark” and that saying she would actually “never do it”.

Several other slammed the 41-year-old reality star for 'attracting seeking' remarks. While, some poked fun at Kanye West's ex and made memes and jokes about her recent adventure.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she lost 16 lbs within three weeks in order to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

