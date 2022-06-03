Katheryn Winnick who played Lagertha travels to her 'Vikings' homeland

Katheryn Winnick rose to global fame for her role in popular TV series "Vikings".

The Canadian actress played the role of Lagertha, the wife of Ragnar and mother of Bjorn Ironside, in the series.

The actress is currently visiting Iceland, the place where parts of "Vikings" were filmed.

Winnick took to Instagram to share a picture with caption, "Back to my Viking's homeland.Hello Iceland your are beautiful."



