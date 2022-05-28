Ushna Shah lauds ‘Bridgerton’ for ‘creating so much place’ for South Asian actors 

Ushna Shah is praising the latest trend of casting South Asian actors in lead roles in the latest Hollywood projects.
Projects like Ms. Marvel, Never Have I Ever and others have received praises for promoting South Asian culture on a big platform.
Recently, the Parizaad famed actress lauded Netflix’s hit period drama series Bridgerton for the positive representation of South Asian actors.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Shah, 32, commented on the second season of the hit series and wrote, “Bridgerton has created so much place for colour in entertainment. God bless Shonda Rhimes. Being seen in important characters and not just token ones is a wonderful thing, finally.”
The second season of the Shondaland-backed series introduced the Sharma sisters to the franchise, played by two South Asian actresses.
Edwina Sharma is played by newcomer Charithra Chandran, and Kate Sharma is played by Simone Ashley.
