Lilibet, Archie meeting with Queen Elizabeth is confirmed: ‘special moment’

Royal expert and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie has confirmed meeting of Queen Elizabeth II and her great-grandchildren Lilibet and Archie, and dubbed it a ‘special moment.’



He also claimed that the royal couple are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II´s Jubilee year.

Speaking to reporters in London on Friday, Scobie said, "We´ll definitely see Harry and Megan at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul´s Cathedral."

Omid Scobie is the co-author of a favourable biography of Meghan and Harry.

The service on June 3 will be "really the first official moment" when the couple join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he said.

He further said, “That´s really what they´ve been planning all along," calling jubilee events a "glimpse" into the royal family´s future.

Talking about Meghan and Harry’s kids, Scobie said the public could witness a "special moment" of the queen meeting her great-grandchildren Lilibet and Archie.

Lilibet -- who turns one on June 4 -- has never met her 96-year-old great-grandmother who was called the nickname when she was a girl.

Earlier, the British newspapers had reported that Harry and Meghan were likely to attend the service but Scobie´s comment will be seen as confirmation, given his close links.

They stepped down from royal duties and moved to California early in 2021.