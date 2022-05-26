Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to marry Andre Gray in 'low key yet romantic' ceremony

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to marry Andre Gray in 'low key yet romantic' wedding

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock will reportedly tie the knot with her fiancé Andre Gray this week.

The singer has already hit Jamaica to exchange her wedding vows with Andre in a private ceremony with the blessings of the couple’s closest friends and family members.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot,” an insider spilt to The Sun.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home,” the source added.

“The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see,” the outlet further quoted its source.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows,” it added.

The couple shared twin tots whose names and genders are yet to be revealed.