 
close
Thursday May 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez issues statement on US school shooting

Jennifer Lopez issues statement on US school shooting

By Web Desk
May 26, 2022
Jennifer Lopez issues statement on US school shooting

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday condemned the latest school shooting in the US that took the lives of several children and called for action to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a city of about 16,000 people approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Taking to Instagram, the "On the Floor" singer wrote she is broken-hearted. " I've been emotional and crying a lot since I heard the news about these beautiful children and teachers," she said.

Jennifer Lopez issues statement on US school shooting