Jennifer Lopez issues statement on US school shooting

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday condemned the latest school shooting in the US that took the lives of several children and called for action to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.
A gunman killed 19 children and two adults in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a city of about 16,000 people approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.
Taking to Instagram, the "On the Floor" singer wrote she is broken-hearted. " I've been emotional and crying a lot since I heard the news about these beautiful children and teachers," she said.
An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and at least two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on...
Caitlyn Jenner says, 'Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye'
Alia Bhatt shares picture with Karan Johar as she write him a heartfelt note on birthday
Johnny Depp’s witness recalls a frightening fight with Amber Heard where actor ‘cowered in fear’
Experts warn Prince Harry postponed memoir so he ‘could include information on UK visit’
Hollywood celebrities react to the mass killing at Robb Elementary School in Texas