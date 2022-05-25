Millions watch as Eminem shares new video

Eminem on Monday shared a clip from upcoming movie "Elvis" which features the rapper and some other singers.

Earlier, Warner Bros released the list of artists who will appear on the soundtrack of upcoming film "Elvis" , including rapper Eminem.

Taking to Instagram, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared a clip from the biopic featuring him.

The clip shared by the rapper garnered more than 3.8 million views on the Facebook-owmed app.

Elvis cast members Austin Butler, Yola, Gary Clark Jr., Shonka Dukereh, Alton Mason, and Kodi Smit-McPhee will also be featured.