Amber Heard's team to use 'risky strategy' of calling back Johnny Depp back to stand

Amber Heard's attorney is expected to call Johnny Depp back on the witness stand amid a defamation lawsuit, reported Radar.

Experts, however, are of the view that the lawyer's plan to grill the Pirates of the Caribbean star on Monday will aim at the chance to "control the narrative a little bit more" before closing arguments.

A former prosecutor Neama Rahmani told EW, "We saw how charismatic Johnny was when he testified the first time around, so the last thing you want to do is give him a second opportunity to charm the jurors.”

“This is Heard's chance to catch up ... The con is you're putting a hostile witness in your case-in-chief, so if you don't do a good job, that may undermine your whole case," she continued. "

It's a risky strategy, but they almost have nothing to lose,” she added.