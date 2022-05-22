Scott Disick shares latest post as his ex Kourtney Kardashian set to marry in Italy

Scott Disick has shared latest Instagram post as he wants to protect his identity as his former partner Kourtney Kardashian is set to marry Travis Barker in Italy today.



Kourtney and Travis Baker are set to wed Sunday in an intimate ceremony attended by Kardashian sisters and their close friends at the Castello Brown fortress in Portofino, Italy

Scott took to Instagram and shared a video and disclosed that he has partnered with IdentityIQ to help protect his identity.

He said in the caption of the video, “I trust @identityiqofficial for helping me protect my identity.”

Last week, Scott Disick also reacted to the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker after the couple legally exchanged vows in Santa Barbara.