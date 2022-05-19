Johnny Depp lawyer reacts to rumours of her dating the actor

Johnny Depp could be in a relationship with lawyer Ms Camille Vasquez!

The legal representative of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was asked outside Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse if she is dating the star, just as she left the building.

Ms Vasquez before this had grilled Depp' ex-wife Amber Heard for consecutive two days in the courtroom.

"The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp?" Ms Vasquez is heard being asked in a video obtained by TMZ.

"It's all over the internet, can you set the record straight? Yes or no," the off-camera voice adds.

The lawyer went ahead without giving a statement on the matter to sit in her car waiting outside

Meanwhile, an insider told TMZ that the entire legal team has become friends with the actor and Ms Vasquez is merely his pal too.