Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari vows to ‘expand family soon’ following miscarriage 

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari recently revealed that the couple will soon be 'expanding family' after going through a heartbreaking miscarriage.
Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, the 28-year-old fitness instructor penned a thank you note to express gratitude toward fans.
“We have felt your support,” the Tehran, Iran-born actor wrote. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone.”
“Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon,” he added.
The Toxic singer announced the heartbreaking news last week in a joint statement posted on the Facebook-owned platform.
“'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they announced.
“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the statement added.
Amber Heard explained that her article in The Washington Post was not directed towards Johnny Depp
Anushka Sharma says, 'I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision...
Orlando Bloom brings balance into my life, says Katy Perry
Harry Styles reflected on his bond with One Direction bandmates saying, 'There is very much a respect between all of us'
Amber Heard on Monday admitted that she pushed Johnny Depp to ‘tell the world’ that he’s a victim
Amber Heard tells court that she was scared her marriage with Johnny Depp would ‘end really badly’ for her