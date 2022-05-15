Britain 'to host Eurovision 2023' despite Ukraine's win

Despite their incredible win this year, it is unsure whether Ukraine will be able to host Eurovision 2023 due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukraine took the first place in an incredible final round of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in which the UK stood second, the first time the United Kingdom has placed on the left side of the board in ten years.

However, due to the current conflict in Ukraine, the winning country may be forced to pass over their hosting responsibilities next year.

Vaughn Staples, who is the UK representative of the official Eurovision fan club, said that “it could absolutely be coming to us in the UK” after the reporter questioned him over fan speculation over where Eurovision will be taking place next year.

He replied: "You never know. It’s unlikely that Ukraine would be able to host at the moment, so there may be people put forward. Certainly with our second place and our willingness, then absolutely it could be coming to us." Vaughn also branded Ukraine’s win as a symbol of "joy and solidarity".