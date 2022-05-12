Will Smith to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Aladdin 2’ post Oscars slapgate

File footage

Will Smith’s career may face serious consequences for his infamous slap during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

The King Richard actor, who smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition, may now lose his role as Genie in the Aladdin sequel.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, the Pursuit of Happyness actor may get replaced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Aladdin 2.

According to the source, Disney has begun talks with Johnson to play an unspecified role in the Aladdin sequel.

The I am Legend actor played the role of Genie in Disney’s live-action released in 2019. The film became a major hit and people praise the actor’s performance in the movie.

According to reports, Aladdin 2 will be released in 2025 and will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

Meanwhile, Smith has reportedly gone to therapy in order to manage stress amid rumors about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett.