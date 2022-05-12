 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Meghan Markle becomes part of new business coalition

By Web Desk
May 12, 2022
The Marshall Plan For Moms movement has announced a new business coalition that includes Archewell, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's foundation.

To join, companies must offer staff a child-care subsidy or benefit or intend to provide one.

Marshall Plan For Moms is aiming to centre mothers in America's economic recovery by advocating for policies that support them.

In a statement announcing the non-profit's National Business Coalition for Child Care, Meghan has provided a few words on the topic.

Check out her statement:

