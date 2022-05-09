Meghan Markle uses Eastern medicine, healing technique for anxiety

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with crippling anxiety and its effects is to turn to Eastern healing, particularly acupuncture!

According to Hello magazine, Meghan’s favourite way to deal with her anxiety is acupuncture, a wellness practice that ‘aims to bring the body back into balance’ calming brain chatter.

Talking to The Chalkboard earlier, Meghan had shared: “I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer.”

In fact, the Suits alum even turned to regular acupuncture sessions before giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

She is reportedly said to have used the help of celeb acupuncturist Ross Barr to help with her sessions prior to Archie’s birth!



