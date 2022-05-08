Johnny Depp reveals what his children think of Amber Heard’s allegations

Johnny Depp weighs in on what his children, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack, feel about the allegations made against their father by Amber Heard.





What Jack Depp thinks of the ‘messy’ divorce:

Johnny Depp once spoke of the reaction his son Jack had to the ‘messy divorce’ and admitted to GQ in 2018, “I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school; you know what I mean?”

“With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?”





What Lily-Rose thinks of the defamation case:

For those unversed, Lily-Rose Depp was one of the very first people to defend her father against allegations via a social media post in 2016.

Her post was in response to Amber Heard going to court for a restraining order.

At the time, she shared a screenshot of a local law enforcement statement that clarified that they “found zero evidence of any crime at the scene.”

Shortly after she even shared, a throwback photo from her childhood and it included a caption that read, “My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same.”





What Johnny Depp’s said about his kids in court:

The conversation surrounding his children arose after Depp told the court that his children have a “non-existent” relationship.

“My kids are far more intelligent than I am. They refused to be around her,” he also added.

He also made other shocking allegations that revolved around alienation and admitted, “Amber had to have me there at all times, for her own needs.”