Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's arguments make their marriage 'a total nightmare'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s sweet plans amid 10-month-old marriage are turning into a nightmare for the couple as they reportedly argue over everything.

An insider recently spilt to OK! Magazine that the couple, who have always put in efforts to please each other, “But he’s been asserting himself more since they got married, and it hasn’t been sitting well with Gwen.”

The outlet reported that designing their new Oklahoma home turned into “a total nightmare because they argue over every little thing, from bathroom tiles to kitchen cabinet handles.”

“It bugs Blake when Gwen decides what they’re going to have for dinner without asking him because she’s mostly vegetarian and he likes his meat and potatoes,” the insider dished.

“Gwen also gets on his case about leaving his stuff around the house,” the source said. “They even bicker over toothpaste because Blake never squeezes from the bottom!”

However, the couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, are convincing themselves that “the first year is always the hardest.“

“Still, it’s a little early to be pushing each other’s buttons all the time,” the insider added.