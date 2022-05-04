 
Khloe Kardashian poses with Kylie Jenner in Met Gala BTS photos

Khloe Kardashian recalled unforgettable moments from Met Gala

By Web Desk
May 04, 2022
Khloe Kardashian unveiled unseen selfie with her sister Kylie Jenner from behind-the-scenes from her first Met Gala, held on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Good American co-founder dropped a series of pictures to take her fans behind the glamour-filled event.

Khloe looked gorgeous while pouting her lips with Kylie Jenner as the divas flaunted their outfits in the first two pictures.

The 37-year-old was stunned in a golden dazzling outfit and matching gold-framed sunglasses in another photo.

Khloe successfully managed to turn heads amid her maiden red carpet walk at the Met in a Moschino gown that perfectly complimented her curves.

Her looks were enhanced by black opera-length gloves, shawl and slicked hair.

Kylie, on the hand, arrived at the event in a whir ballgown, featuring a body-hugging corset and a traditional veil. She also wore a white baseball cap backwards. 