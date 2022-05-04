Khloe Kardashian poses with Kylie Jenner in Met Gala BTS photos

Khloe Kardashian unveiled unseen selfie with her sister Kylie Jenner from behind-the-scenes from her first Met Gala, held on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, the Good American co-founder dropped a series of pictures to take her fans behind the glamour-filled event.
Khloe looked gorgeous while pouting her lips with Kylie Jenner as the divas flaunted their outfits in the first two pictures.
The 37-year-old was stunned in a golden dazzling outfit and matching gold-framed sunglasses in another photo.
Khloe successfully managed to turn heads amid her maiden red carpet walk at the Met in a Moschino gown that perfectly complimented her curves.
Her looks were enhanced by black opera-length gloves, shawl and slicked hair.
Kylie, on the hand, arrived at the event in a whir ballgown, featuring a body-hugging corset and a traditional veil. She also wore a white baseball cap backwards.
