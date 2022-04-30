Vicky Kaushal channels cool casual look as he wraps up schedule for next film

Vicky Kaushal’s latest snap on the internet has left his fans into a frenzy. The Sardar Udham actor, who has millions of followers on social media, posted a picture after wrapping up the schedule for his next film.

In the photo, shared on Instagram on Saturday, the Raazi actor can be seen striking the victory sign and cheerfully smiling as he sits in his car with his eyes closed. Donning the stunning casual look, Vicky opted for a hoodie which he paired with denim.

Sharing the photo, the Sanju star wrote, “Wrapped a schedule working with some of the loveliest people… Thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction. Mazze!!!"

Vicky’s co-star Ammy Virk also dropped a comment on his photo. He wrote, “Ok ji" and accompanied it with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Vicky has got interesting projects lined up including, Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.