Prince Harry memoir infuriates royals in UK: 'There's a lot of anger'

Prince Harry memoir petrifies royals in UK: 'There's a lot of anger'

Prince Harry upcoming self-written book is causing trouble for the royal family, reveals royal author.

Tina Brown told the Washington Post that the senior royals are worried about the impact of the book on an already fragile monarchy.

"Harry's announcement that he's also going to do a tell-all memoir coming out this September was just a huge issue for the whole family.

"It's like they have it now hanging over them like the sword of Damocles that come the Fall they're going to get another boatload of flack from inside their own family.

"Just at a point when the monarch is very fragile with the Queen on a glide path to the end of her life.

"So there's a lot of anger about that."

Earlier, royal historian Hugo Vickers warned Harry and wife Meghan Markle of attending the summer celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Referring to Harry's interview with Hoda Kotb, Mr Vickers told ITV's The Royal Rota podcast: "American interviewers are very aggressive and they want answers to these things.

"Presumably, he went along to talk about the Invictus Games and of course, he got the inevitable questions, which is why actually, I would rather hope that he doesn't come to the Jubilee.

"Because I can see that whole of the media will be speculating as to whether he's getting on with his brother or his father or how he looks at his grandmother and so forth.

"He would do best to stay away."