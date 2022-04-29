Amber Heard was ‘missing’ Johnny Depp one year after split, texts reveal

Three weeks into Johnny Depp’s explosive defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and the former couple’s private details including text messages, audio recordings have been aired out in court.

During the trial on Wednesday, the couple’s former talent agent revealed that the Aquaman starlet asked him to deliver apologetic notes she'd written to Depp over a year after their breakup.

In a pre-recorded testimony, Christian Carino, an agent at Creative Artists Agency who had represented Depp and Heard, detailed about Heard seemingly wanting to reconcile with Depp over a year after their split.

Carino and Heard's texts conversation was read aloud by Depp's legal team in the courtroom, which included Heard’s message about Depp, "I've written so many notes. Can you give him one? I don't know how or where to start. There's no way to begin and all I have to say, but I have so many. Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry."

Carino testified that he ‘believed’ Heard was attempting to reconcile with Depp at the time. In a text sent to Carino in September 2017, Heard wrote, "God I miss him," referring to Depp. Another of hers from June 2018 read: "I text him happy birthday."