Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'going nowhere' with flop Spotify, Netflix deals: Expert





A royal expert thinks that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a grave mistake by leaving the royal family and that they ‘underestimated’ how hard life would be without the royal family, reported Express UK.



Tina Brown, royal editor for Vanity Fair and the author of various royal books including The Palace Papers, recently commented on Harry and Meghan’s life since moving away from the British royal family in 2020.

Talking to Washington Post Live, Brown said: “They both completely underestimated what it was going to be like to be without the palace platform.”

“The palace has amazing convening power, every major invitation in the world comes through that conduit. All of that is now gone,” she added.

Brown then explained: “Meghan doesn't really have a brand – you feel that she is grasping at the 'Twitter caring' of the moment. Vaccinations, Ukraine, Women's rights, my 40th birthday, let's have a mentoring scheme.”

“Nothing is really going anywhere for Meghan. And the whole problem, with entertainment deal is you have to produce. They've signed with Netflix but what have we seen? Nothing. Creating entertainment that works is very hard to do,” she went on to say.

Brown further claimed: “Their Spotify podcast is going nowhere. Netflix is not doing so well are they going to renew that contract?”

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020, and have since signed major entertainment deals with Netflix and Spotify.

So far, they’ve released one holiday special podcast together in December 2020.