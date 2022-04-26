Bella Hadid’s nose job at age of 14 is ‘very irresponsible’: blasts Sharon Osborne 

Bella Hadid and her decision to get her nose job done at the age of 14 was ripped by British TV star Sharon Osborne.
During her appearance on TalkTV, the 69-year-old got candid about her ‘excruciating’ facelift expressing that she hated her latest treatment.
“If you don't like anything about your appearance, and you have the wherewithal to go and change it if you have the money, then do it!” she nevertheless approved of plastic surgery.
“It's your body, you do what you want with it,” she added.
However, Osborne didn’t shy away to share her completely different verdict on Hadid’s decision to go under the knife as a teenager.
“I think Bella Hadid having her nose done at 14 is very very irresponsible because your face hasn't finished growing,” she explained.
“I bet she's had more than one because your face changes as you get older, so that's ridiculous!” she continued.
The 25-year-old admitted during her interview with Vogue that she regrets getting her nose done at a young age.
