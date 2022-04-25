Snoop Dogg calls singer Kelly Clarkson his sister

Thousands of people flooded social media websites to wish Kelly Clarkson on her birthday.
Prominent among them was Snoop Dogg, who on Sunday took to Instagram send greetings to Clarkson on her 40th birthday.
Sharing a picture of the singer, the rapper wrote, "happy birthday sis."
Snoop Dogg and Kelly are currently emceeing 'American Song Contest 2022' which recently made controversy for its alleged ‘unfair’ competition.
The show received backlash after the season’s second episode aired last month.
David Beckham's wife Victoria shares several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, Italy
Karan Johar also posted a happy selfie with Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian was recently accused of changing her entire style for fiancé Travis Barker
'I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,' Machine Gun Kelly told Kelly Clarkson on her show this weekend
'Meghan has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain', claims Margaret Thatcher's...
Romeo Beckham was recently reported to have been planning low-key wedding with Mia Regan