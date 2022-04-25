Snoop Dogg calls singer Kelly Clarkson his sister

Thousands of people flooded social media websites to wish Kelly Clarkson on her birthday.

Prominent among them was Snoop Dogg, who on Sunday took to Instagram send greetings to Clarkson on her 40th birthday.

Sharing a picture of the singer, the rapper wrote, "happy birthday sis."

Snoop Dogg and Kelly are currently emceeing 'American Song Contest 2022' which recently made controversy for its alleged ‘unfair’ competition.

The show received backlash after the season’s second episode aired last month.



