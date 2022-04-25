Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy on lunch date after denying Emma Hernan's claims

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck displayed their love as they enjoyed a sunny lunch date after rejecting Selling Sunset star's claims.

Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, were seen strolling hand in hand after enjoying a lunch date in Brentwood on Saturday.

Lopez looked stunning and comfortable in a flowing black dress, which she cinched in at the waist with a belt. The superstar accessorised her simple look with orange-tinted aviator sunglasses, a layering of gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings.



The singer and actress also held a roomy black handbag and wore white trainers, leaving her long brown hair loose. While, her beau Ben looked equally dashing as he opted for his usual look of a plaid shirt – this one red and grey – with a white T-shirt underneath, black jeans and a pair of Vans trainers.



Their romantic outing came after Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan claimed that she turned him down on the platform in 2019, ahead of his reunion with J-Lo.



Emma recently said during an episode of Selling Sunset’s newly dropped season five on Netflix that, before they started dating again, Ben had been messaging her on the celeb dating app.

However, a rep for Ben has shut down the claims, telling People: ‘Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance again in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial relationship ended. The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this month after Jennifer confirmed the news via a fan announcement on her website.