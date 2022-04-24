Kendall Jenner trolled for ‘silly’ editing technique: ‘Why try that hard’

Kendall Jenner was recently trolled for ‘trying too hard' to make people believe her natural looks as they claim to have caught the model’s ‘silly’ editing technique.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 26-year-old reality star shared a video of her donning a pretty smile while she filmed herself in her kitchen.

Reacting to the short clip, fans took over Reddit to criticise the diva and her cheeky attempts to avoid revealing that she’s used a filter.

“Kendall posted this on her story today- I don't understand why they take a pic/video with a filter on and then reupload it so the filter isn't at the top," the post read.

“Like why try that hard to make people think this is how you naturally look? It's silly,” it continued.

"Okay, there has got to be another explanation for this. There's no way Kendall seriously didn't know we knew it was a filter? Like it isn't even a remotely subtle one," said another.