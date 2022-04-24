Demi Moore’s family pleads with the star to not get 'carried away' in new romance

Demi Moore's daughters are reportedly not fond of mum's new romance with Daniel Humm as the family fear that she's heading to a heartbreak.

The 59-year-old G. I. Jane actor sparked a romance with the 45-year-old chef at Paris Fashion Week in March but her close friends are not thinking highly of the couple’s relationship.

According to OK!, an insider revealed that Moore “has only been dating him for a few months, but she already thinks they could have a long-term future together.”

“Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs,” the insider dished out.

The source also shared that the Inside Out writer “clearly has a weakness for younger, edgier guys.”

The publication, while quoting its source, reported that Moore is “infatuated” with Humm, says an insider. Now her friends and family fear things could end badly again,”

“Her daughters [Rumer, Scout and Tallulah] and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame. They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten,” the source added.