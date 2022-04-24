Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning NYC move after ‘failing' in Hollywood

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eyeing a move to the East Coast, with the royal couple ‘house-hunting’ around NYC after failing to crack Hollywood circles in California.

The claims come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to score invites to the Beckham-Peltz wedding as well as to the Oscars.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the couple’s California circle told Heat World: “The Sussexes have been house hunting in NYC for a while now – they think they could make an impact there.”

“To be honest, they’ve failed to break in to any Hollywood circles. They had hoped to become part of the elite, with friends such as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson his wife, the Spielbergs, the Obamas and the Clooneys, but they can’t seem to get a foot in the door,” the insider spilled.

The same birdy went on to share that the couple isn’t missing from A-list events and dinners ‘by choice’.

“They thought the invites would come thick and fast when they moved to California, but the truth is, they’ve ended up being quite isolated.”

Now, according to the insider, Harry and Meghan are looking to move to NYC in hopes of better social pursuits with Meghan already making “ambitious plans, both professionally and socially.”

Meghan and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after making a dramatic exit from the British royal family. They have since remained on cold terms with the royals, which could be the reason behind their lukewarm reception in the US.