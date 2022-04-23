‘Rob & Chyna’ producer’s testimony reveals season 2 was never secured

The producer of the 2016 reality series Rob & Chyna, Jeff Jenkins testified in court that there was no second season for the series on Friday.

On the second day of the trial, Jenkins, who is the former co-president of Bunim-Murray and executive producer of the spin-off show claimed in court Friday that the couple never secured a second season for the series.

During his testimony, Jenkins revealed that networks including BET, VH1, Lifetime and MTV were uninterested in picking up a show featuring Blac Chyna alone. He also claimed that he wouldn’t back a second season due to the instability of Rob and Chyna’s relationship.

“I would not pick up this show,” he admitted via Zoom from his home in San Pedro, Calif. “There was no more Rob and Chyna.”

Jenkins recalled that he backed the first season of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series’ spin-off after meeting Chyna and Rob Kardashian. “That was really exciting,” Jenkins said. “That was the first and the last time I saw the couple happy.”

He went on to add that by the time the show began filming, the pair’s chemistry started to change. “She was furious with him… and he was furious with her. It was very negative. It was very difficult to shoot a show ‘Rob & Chyna In Love’ when they were not even talking to each other.”

Blac Chyna's $100 million lawsuit alleged the Kardashian women for influencing the channel to have her reality show Rob & Chyna canceled and damage her celebrity status.