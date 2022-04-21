Jacqueline Fernandez is over the moon as she reaches 60 million Instagram followers

Jacqueline Fernandez is beaming with happiness as she celebrates hitting 60 million followers on Instagram.

The Bhoot Police actor dropped jaws as she posted pictures of herself on achieving the milestone on the photo sharing app.

The 36-year-old captioned the post, “We are a family of 60 million.”

“Thankyou for being with me through this journey,” she added.

Jacqueline looks breathtakingly beautiful in a short denim dress as her brown hair falls perfectly on her shoulders. The actor completed her look with some bracelets.





She also shared a video in the stories in which a friend of the actor surprises her with gorgeous decorations while her hit song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan plays in the background.

The actor then cuts the cake and expresses her gratitude to her fans for helping her reach the new target.

"This is the cutest!" she captioned the video.

In the comment section, thousands of fans congratulated Jacqueline on her achievement.

