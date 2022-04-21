Caitlyn Jenner rips Piers Morgan for his 'pathetic attempt' to revive TV host career

Caitlyn Jenner ripped Piers Morgan for using Donald Trump amid new talk show Uncensored to revive his career.
The former Good Morning Britain presenter dropped a video of Trump storming out of the show.
Trump’s rep, however, claimed that the promo of the interview was unlawfully edited, sparking a reaction from Jenner.
Taking to Twitter, Jenner revealed that she has pulled out of her scheduled appearance on the show due to Morgan’s ‘repulsive misconduct.’
“This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,” @TayFromCA …couldn’t agree more,” she wrote.
“@piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today,” her tweet read.
The controversial TV presenter quickly responded to Jenner’s criticism. He wrote, “Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”
