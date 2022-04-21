Pete Davison told 'The Kardashians' will be harmful for Kim relationship

Pete Davison told 'The Kardashians' will be harmful for relationship with Kim

Pete Davidson has been told The Kardashians will not help his relationship with Kim Kardashian prosper.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star has been advised by close pals not to appear to girlfriend Kim Kardashian's Hulu Show in a bid to save his relationship.

“His career has taken off, what does he need this for?” a source told Page Six.

“Before he met Kim, no one knew what Pete was doing [all the time],” explains the source.

“It’s a sure way to kill the relationship,” the source argues. “Getting involved in the show decimates every man.”

Speaking to Variety earlier, Kim expressed her desire to have Pete on the show someday but also revealed that she has “not filmed with” yet.

“I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said at the time.

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, eight months after the diva filed for divorce from Kanye West.