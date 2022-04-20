Prince Harry makes big statement about Queen in new interview

Prince Harry spoke of his true love and respect for the Queen in a show while at the Invictus Games in The Hague, saying the monarch can speak to him "about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else".

The Duke of Sussex, while speaking to NBC’s Today show, says he’s not sure if he will attend Platinum Jubilee due to ‘security issues’.

Meghan's hubby made a big statement about the Queen in a new interview, saying he’s "making sure that she’s protected".

Harry also talked about his happiness at seeing his grandmother again in the interview which aired in the US today. The Sussexes made a surprise visit to the Queen (and Prince Charles) en route to The Netherlands last week.

The Queen's grandson revealed that the meeting was ‘great’, explaining: ‘It was so nice to see her. She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me. And I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and she’s got the right people around her.’

When Kotb, co-host of the show, asked whether he made his grandmother laugh, Harry says, 'Yes, I did,’ adding: ‘Both Meghan and I had tea with her so it was really nice to catch up with her.'

He adds: ‘We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.’ Reflecting on her turning 96 this week, he also notes: ‘I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.’



To a question about his arrival at the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the father of Archie and Lilibet said: ‘I don’t know yet,’ elaborating: ‘There’s lots of things with security issues and everything else. This is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.’

The Queen and Prince Charles are yet to meet Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter, Lilibet, who was born in California last summer.